Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Up 19.3% in June

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Professional has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

