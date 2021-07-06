Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Up 19.3% in June

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 221,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $140,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Professional by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Professional by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Professional by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Professional stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.