PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of PotlatchDeltic worth $49,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCH traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 11,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,571. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

