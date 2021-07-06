Poshmark, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 13th (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark’s (NASDAQ:POSH) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 13th. Poshmark had issued 6,600,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $277,200,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. After the expiration of Poshmark’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on POSH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,120,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

