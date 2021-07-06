PopularCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $94,327.53 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00401886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,897.28 or 1.00223245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

