PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Cap of $339,684.44

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $339,684.44 and approximately $80,108.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00168136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.05 or 0.99923049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00904643 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

