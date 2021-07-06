Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $178,514.52 and $92,071.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.06 or 0.00969669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.74 or 0.08751094 BTC.

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

