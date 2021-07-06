Playgroundz Achieves Market Cap of $252,521.54 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $252,521.54 and $2,522.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

