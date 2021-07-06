Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.