Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 24,892 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

