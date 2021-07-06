Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

