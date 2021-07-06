Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,464.75 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.29, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,267.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.