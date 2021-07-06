Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 4,718 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $464.43 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

