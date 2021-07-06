Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.