Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,098 shares.The stock last traded at $71.26 and had previously closed at $77.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLL. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $15,930,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.