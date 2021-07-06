Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.47 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHBCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

