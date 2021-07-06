Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 400,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHCAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $732,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

