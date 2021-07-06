Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 5.00% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000.

NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,504. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

