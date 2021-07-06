Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.13 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.86. 932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,056. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.16. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

