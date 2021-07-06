Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.28 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.