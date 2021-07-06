Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $289,226.16 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $289,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $12,979.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $856,409.19.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

