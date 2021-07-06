Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $176.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.68 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Perficient by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.