PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $144,122.07 and $37.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00156182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,618,313 coins and its circulating supply is 45,378,141 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

