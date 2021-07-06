People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

