Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.90. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

