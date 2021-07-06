Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

