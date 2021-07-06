Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

