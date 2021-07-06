PEAKDEFI Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $68.72 million and $2.08 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00942911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045195 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 689,834,308 coins and its circulating supply is 233,645,690 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

