PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.32. 61,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $343.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

