Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,993,000 after acquiring an additional 334,457 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 66.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

