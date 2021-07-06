Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.73.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.80. 154,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,519. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.84.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

