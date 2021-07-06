Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $364.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $174.07 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.