Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

CCI traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $199.03. 14,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

