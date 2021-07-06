Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 19,683 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 265,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 141,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 126,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

