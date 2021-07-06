Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 87,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.69. 78,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.