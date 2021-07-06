Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $473.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

