Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,698. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

