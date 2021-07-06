Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,348. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

