Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

