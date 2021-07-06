Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

NYSE PKG traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.