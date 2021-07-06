Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $41.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 190,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.82. 92,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,614. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

