Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93.

