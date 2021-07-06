PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

