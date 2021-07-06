Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXBDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OXBDF opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

