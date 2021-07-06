Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $766.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the lowest is $766.70 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.95.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

