Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

