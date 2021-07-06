Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,742.0 days.

Shares of ORPEF stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $107.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17.

Get Orpea alerts:

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.