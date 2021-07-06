Orient Walt Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $551,420.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.64 or 0.99958711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.73 or 0.00943326 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

