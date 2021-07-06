OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

