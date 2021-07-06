O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $585.45

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $585.45 and last traded at $580.39, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $581.88.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

